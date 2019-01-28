DENVER (CBS4) – Another morning snow storm hits just at the wrong time. Right in the heart of the morning drive. Snow is falling across the Denver metro area Monday morning and some Colorado schools are on a delayed start. The storm system will leave a few inches of snow in most areas. Downtown Denver could see 2 to 4 inches with 3-6 inches in and near the foothills.

Clear Creek School District is on a 2-hour delay as is Holy Family High School and several other schools. Mullen High School is closed today. See the full list of school delays at CBSDenver.com/schoolclosings.

“Can’t believe Cherry Creek is having school. Horrible driving conditions,” wrote one person on the CBS4 Facebook page.

The Monday morning commute is expected to be slow.

“We’re heading into rush hour, the streets are covered in #snow and since 5 AM, we’ve already had 41 traffic crashes reported,” Denver police tweeted.

We’re heading into rush hour, the streets are covered in #snow and since 5 AM, we’ve already had 41 traffic crashes reported. Let’s keep it at 41 — drive like there’s a cop on every corner. #CommuteCarefully —Thanks, #Denver! #SnowGoing #Again #CoTraffic pic.twitter.com/T8UoQx4vmd — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 28, 2019

The snow is falling hard due to a big upslope across the Front Range region. Cold air backing in against the Range on the west side of a huge Arctic blast that is oozing into the mid-section of the country.

The storm will wrap up and move away quickly with clearing skies anticipated by Monday evening.

Temperatures by Tuesday morning could fall into the single digits around the area.

