Looking to try the best bakeries in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in Denver, using both Yelp data and Hoodline’s baking powder, we’ve created a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt for the perfect pastry.

1. The Rolling Pin Bakeshop

Topping the list is The Rolling Pin Bakeshop. Located at 2716 Welton St. in Five Points, the bakery, breakfast and brunch spot, offering coffee and pastries, is the highest rated bakery in Denver, boasting five stars out of 294 reviews on Yelp.

2. City Bakery Cafe

Next up is Capitol Hill’s City Bakery Cafe, situated at 726 Lincoln St. With five stars out of 208 reviews on Yelp, the bakery and cafe has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Voodoo Doughnut

Cheesman Park’s Voodoo Doughnut, located at 1520 E. Colfax Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers doughnuts and more, four stars out of 1,612 reviews.

4. Beet Box

Beet Box, a bakery and vegan spot that offers coffee and tea in Five Points, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 412 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1030 E. 22nd Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Denver Biscuit Co.

Over in Berkeley, check out Denver Biscuit Co., which has earned 4.5 stars out of 375 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and more, at 4275 Tennyson St.

6. The Bardo Coffee House

Last but not least, there’s The Bardo Coffee House, a Speer favorite with 4.5 stars out of 341 reviews. Stop by 238 S. Broadway to hit up the bakery and internet cafe, which offers sandwiches and salads, next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings.

