  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chipotle, Commerce City, Commerce City Police, Shooting

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Commerce City police responded to a Chipotle on Dahlia Street after someone reportedly opened fire inside. This happened Sunday evening.

(credit: CBS)

The police chief tells CBS4’s Karen Morfitt he believes two people met at the fast food restaurant to exchange property from the online retail site OfferUp. He says the buyer believed the property being sold was his and was stolen.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The buyer was subsequently shot. People inside the restaurant reportedly tackled the person until police arrived.

(credit: CBS)

One person was shot in the leg, but is expected to be okay, authorities say.

Further details have not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s