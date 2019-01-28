COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Commerce City police responded to a Chipotle on Dahlia Street after someone reportedly opened fire inside. This happened Sunday evening.

The police chief tells CBS4’s Karen Morfitt he believes two people met at the fast food restaurant to exchange property from the online retail site OfferUp. He says the buyer believed the property being sold was his and was stolen.

The buyer was subsequently shot. People inside the restaurant reportedly tackled the person until police arrived.

One person was shot in the leg, but is expected to be okay, authorities say.

Further details have not been released.