DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum just gave Super Bowl tickets to two brothers who have made it their life’s work to honor the American servicemembers who were killed in the Vietnam War. Keenum tweeted that he is thrilled to send the men to the Super Bowl who have made a “commitment to ensuring our fallen are not forgotten.”

Keenum will meet up with James and Tom Reece this weekend in Atlanta before the big game. He’s providing the tickets in partnership with the USAA and the Together We Served program.

“James Reese has dedicated nearly his entire life in service of our country and with the help of his brother Tom, continues to do so,” Keenum said in a prepared statement.

The Reese brothers live in Washington and North Carolina. James was a senior master sergeant who served in the Army and the Air Force. Together they have been working for years to uncover service photos for the troops who died in the war.