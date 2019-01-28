DENVER (CBS4) – Over the past three seasons, the Broncos have cycled through four different starting quarterbacks, ranked in the bottom half of NFL offenses, and made zero playoff appearances. Rich Scangarello is the man tasked with repairing a Broncos offense that’s been broken since Peyton Manning’s departure.

Scangarello’s plan of attack will draw from the principles of the familiar West Coast offense.

“Philosophically, my roots have always been in the zone, run system that Kyle Shanahan has run,” Scangarello said. “I see an offense that’s willing to take shots. Aggressive but is detailed in every way. That takes care of the football, that empowers its players to be the best that they can be by putting them in a position to be successful.”

Scangarello’s plan to bring the Broncos offense into the 21st century is not about having the most complicated scheme — it’s about making it work for the players.

“Each guy is a little unique, and you have to adapt to them. I see traits that we can help Case (Keenum) be the best that he can be. That’s our job as an offense, the players around him, and to really empower him to play confident like he was in Minnesota. Continue to keep that going, and no doubt, help him be the best that he can be.”

Scangarello’s track record backs up his simplistic approach. The 49ers started four different quarterbacks over the past two seasons. Despite the carousel, San Francisco’s pass offense has ranked in the top 10.

“I think that speaks well of Rich’s teaching ability and the ability to lead that quarterback group to play well within the scheme,” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said of his new offensive coordinator.

Fixing the Broncos offense starts with the quarterback – BUT – Case Keenum, or any quarterback, is only as good as the men in front of him. New offensive line coach Mike Munchak has the monumental task of turning Garett Bolles into a legitimate starting left tackle.

The Broncos 2017 first round pick leads the league in holding calls and is in need of a little football rehab.

“It’s just technique. I think that’s where the biggest thing is, and understanding what you’re being asked to do. The technique, that we’re all doing the same thing over and over again. That lineman’s world of just really training, and I’m really into the drills, the technique, the understanding and the teaching,” Munchak said. “If you have a certain guy that’s getting called for some reason, why is that happening? Then figure out how to fix it and show him what’s going on, so he understands what he’s fixing.”

The Broncos new coaching staff seems to have all the answers. Then again, we thought the same thing just 2 years ago…