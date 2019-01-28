CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – A bill introduced in the Wyoming Legislature would have the state take over operating national parks and other federal facilities within its borders if the federal government ever shuts down again. Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park are located in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Republican Sen. Charles Scott, of Casper, introduced Senate File 148 this week. The bill would empower the Wyoming governor to seize federal facilities, except military installations, until the federal shutdown ends.

Scott says a shutdown puts Wyoming at the mercy of the federal government when it comes to the tourism industry. And given how big an impact closing off federal parks like Yellowstone and Devils Tower National Monument would have on the economy, Scott said Wyoming needs to be ready to act.

RELATED: Colorado Volunteers Clean Up Rocky Mountain National Park During Government Shutdown

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)