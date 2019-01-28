  • CBS4On Air

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – A bill introduced in the Wyoming Legislature would have the state take over operating national parks and other federal facilities within its borders if the federal government ever shuts down again. Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park are located in Wyoming.

A grizzly bear in Yellowstone National Park (credit: CBS)

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Republican Sen. Charles Scott, of Casper, introduced Senate File 148 this week. The bill would empower the Wyoming governor to seize federal facilities, except military installations, until the federal shutdown ends.

Scott says a shutdown puts Wyoming at the mercy of the federal government when it comes to the tourism industry. And given how big an impact closing off federal parks like Yellowstone and Devils Tower National Monument would have on the economy, Scott said Wyoming needs to be ready to act.

