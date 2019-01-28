DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Center pretty much holds the lead when it comes to BIG theater companies in Denver, but never underestimate the power of the small – those companies that have tiny budgets and a lot of volunteers. They are powered by a love of the theater that simply cannot be ignored.

Boulder’s Dinner Theatre

5501 Arapahoe Avenue

Boulder, CO 80303-1391

(303) 449-6000

bouldersdinnertheatre.com A long time favorite in the area, known for its Broadway musicals, you can enjoy dinner alongside your musical here. They host education programs taught by the same professionals you see on stage. They have a top-notch cast ranging from Colorado to Hollywood to New York, some even boasting Academy Award nominations. The company produces full-scale Broadway quality shows and has proven to be a staple in Colorado small theater.

Curious Theatre Company

1080 Acoma Street

Denver, CO 80203

(303) 623-0524

curioustheatre.org Always different, always daring. Always a place where you know you will see newly hatched, freshly formed drama that you’ve never seen before. Strap yourself in for a trip to someplace completely new. This theater has a cozy ambiance but is also striving to put forth challenging and thought-provoking material. The building is an old 1890’s church which adds to the drama of all their productions, but it has been renovated and provides ample parking space for play-goers.

PHAMALy

Performing Arts Complex

950 13th Street

Denver, CO 80204

303-575-0005

phamaly.org The Physically Handicapped Actors and Musical Actors League has been around for thirty years, creating opportunities for performance and production, but also creating a marvelous theater company for the city. The company was created when five students from the Boetcher School decided to do something about the lack of theatrical opportunity. This theater focuses on building an inclusive company while creating stunning theatrical productions. Town Hall Arts Center

2450 West Main Street

Littleton, CO 80120

(303) 794-2787

townhallartscenter.com Founded in 1982, this nonprofit is housed in what used to be Littleton’s Town Hall. They seek to promote the cultural, social, and educational life of the community through visual arts and performances. Children as young as five can take part in performances or take classes in theater. The theater hosts a variety of different performances, but their theater education programs have shown to be outstanding.

Bunport Theatre

717 Lipan St # B

Denver, CO 80204-4445

(720) 946-1388

buntport.com They write all their own shows. Satire, drama, comedy, improv, social commentary all explode on stage through a talented group of performers. With over 18 years of experience, they work without any outside help and function as a independently operated company. Though this theater’s team is truly small (five people) that doesn’t stop them from producing quality work that’s definitely worth checking out.

The original version of this article appeared on CBSDenver.com in 2011 and was written by Greg Moody.