DENVER (CBS4) – One of Denver Zoo’s beloved residents celebrated her first birthday on Monday. “Baby Ruth” is a Linne’s two-toed sloth.

Zoo officials say Baby Ruth won’t be an only child for long; she’ll have a little brother or sister in the near future.

Charlotte Greenie, Baby Ruth’s mother, was introduced to the zoo in 2015 when she was 19 years old. She was pregnant with Baby Ruth for 10 months.

Charlotte’s mate, and Baby Ruth’s father, Elliot came to the zoo in 2007.

Sloths sleep between 15 to 20 hours a day. Charlotte and Baby Ruth can be seen in the Bird World exhibit.