(CBSMiami/CBS Local) — Today marks 33 years since the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster.

The accident on Jan. 28, 1986 — just 73 seconds into flight — killed all seven on board, including schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe.

The Challenger disintegrated over the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of central Florida, after a booster engine failed. People all over the country watched the disaster live because the shuttle was carrying Christa McAuliffe, who would have been the first teacher in space.

In addition to McAuliffe, crew members included Commander Dick Scobee, Gregory Jarvis, Ronald McNair, Ellison Onizuka, Judith Resnik, and co-pilot Michael J. Smith.

NASA’s first Teacher in Space Project was designed to inspire students, honor teachers, and spur interest in mathematics, science and space exploration.