LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters responded to another icy pond rescue. They say it happened at Sterne Park in Littleton on Sunday morning.

A good outcome from a dangerous situation at Sterne Park in @CityofLittleton 2 people went out on the ice to rescue their dog that fell through. Both people and the dog made it back to shore safely as rescuers arrived. Never go on the ice and risk becoming a victim, call 911. pic.twitter.com/NUm6FLgzol — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 27, 2019

Firefighters say a dog fell through the ice and two people went out after it. The people did not fall through. All three were able to reach the shore safely as rescuers got to the scene.

Firefighters continue to remind pet owners to keep their pets leashed, and to not follow them onto icy ponds or lakes, but to instead call 911 if they fall through.