Filed Under:Icy Pond Rescue, Littleton, South Metro Fire and Rescue, Sterne Park

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters responded to another icy pond rescue. They say it happened at Sterne Park in Littleton on Sunday morning.

Firefighters say a dog fell through the ice and two people went out after it. The people did not fall through. All three were able to reach the shore safely as rescuers got to the scene.

Firefighters continue to remind pet owners to keep their pets leashed, and to not follow them onto icy ponds or lakes, but to instead call 911 if they fall through.

