DENVER (CBS4) – Two determined Colorado women have accomplished quite a feat. Step-by-step they have set up sock drawers in 16 schools in the Denver metro area. They stock them with new socks which are free to any student in need.

Tucked behind the reception desk at Monarch Montessori of Denver Charter, you’ll see a nondescript, plastic cart.

“This is our sock donation drawer,” explained school receptionist, Mea Brunson.

The sock receptacle is not something you see at every school, but Monarch Montessori is exceptional. Seventy-eight percent of the students at the school qualify for free or reduced lunch. Many of their families struggle to make ends meet.

Assistant teacher Gina Macias has seen children come to school without warm coats or hats and some, without socks.

“It was really sad. Never would I imagine seeing a child without socks. That made me realize we, I had to do something,” said Macias.

So Macias did some research and “The Sock Ladies” came to the rescue.

“We’re making a social impact, one pair of socks at a time,” said Sue Lee.

Lee and her friend, Phillis Shimamoto, founded the “Sock-it-to-’em Sock Campaign.” Its inception is an interesting yarn. Lee explained, back in 2011, she got a sign.

“Just like that, printed in my head, yellow letters with red outline it said ‘Sock-it-to-’em Sock Campaign’, socks for the homeless,” said Lee.

“And I said ‘Sure, let’s do it’,” said Shimamoto.

The first year, they collected 575 new pairs of socks. They took them to homeless shelters and learned something.

“Socks were the most requested item, least donated,” said Shimamoto.

“They wear out faster than any other article of clothing,” explained Lee.

The need became a nonprofit. There are now Sock Ambassadors in 41 states. The campaign boasts 430,000 socks and counting.

In 2017, the ladies started putting sock drawers in schools.

“Socks make all the difference in the world. When you’re walking to school and in school, you can’t do a gym class without socks,” said Lee.

Monarch Montessori is one of 16 schools with a sock drawer. Any child can stop by and quietly pick out a free pair of socks.

“For these kids, some walk to school some don’t have the best shoes and so, that makes a big impact for them. So socks are, I think, are a big piece that sometimes we do forget,” said Brunson.

The receptionist sees lots of smiles when students go to the drawer behind her and choose socks.

“Some have characters and so they’re excited to see those. So they get fun socks, not just regular old socks, which i think is more important to kids than adults,” said Brunson.

Seven years collecting hundreds of thousands of socks is quite a feat. But ‘The Sock Ladies’ show no signs of slowing down.

“As long as there is a need, we’re going to keep going,” said Lee with a smile.

To donate socks or become a Sock Ambassador go to http://sockittoemsockcampaign.org/