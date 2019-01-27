  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMadam Secretary
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMAutoNation All Access
    11:00 PMJoel Osteen
    11:30 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Colorado Weather Forecast, Denver Forecast, Denver Traffic, Snowy Roads, Winter Storm

DENVER (CBS4) – A strong cold front will move into northern Colorado by early Monday morning and it will bring more wind, much colder temperatures and a quick burst of snow.

Snow accumulations shouldn’t amount to much because the storm system will be moving too fast to produce large totals. But the storm may still pack quite a punch on the roads due to the wind. The snow band should hit metro Denver sometime just before or during the Monday morning rush hour.

Most places will see anywhere from a trace of snow to a few inches. There is the possibility for a few bands of snow to set up along the foothills west of Denver and along the Palmer Divide south of the city. If this happens 3 to 4 inches of snow could fall in a few areas.

The storm will wrap up and move away quickly with clearing skies anticipated by Monday evening. Temperatures by Tuesday morning could fall into the single digits around the area.

Chris Spears

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s