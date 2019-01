COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Costilla County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man charged with molesting two children and harming a third child. Officials say Raymond Hernandez, 29, was also wanted for raping a third child.

Those alleged crimes were reported over the last two weeks in Peñasco, New Mexico. They say Hernandez is known to be in the San Luis area.

You’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at (719) 672-0673 if you see Hernandez.