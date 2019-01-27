Filed Under:Junior Livestock Auction, National Western Stock Show

DENVER (CBS4) – Sunday is your last chance to check out this year’s National Western Stock Show in Denver. More than a dozen events are scheduled for Sunday.

Those include Top Hogs of the Wild West and Pro Rodeo Finals.

On Friday night, a steer was auctioned off for a record-setting $150,000 bid by Ames Construction Company. The bid came during the junior competitors’ livestock auction.

A stagecoach circles the arena during the MLK Jr. African American Heritage Rodeo at the National Western Stock Show. (credit: JASON CONNOLLY/AFP/Getty Images)

Kutter Bland, 17, from Texas showed the prize-winning, nearly 1,400-pound steer.

“A majority of the winning bid price goes directly to the Junior Exhibitor, and 10% of the each bid price is donated to support the National Western Scholarship Trust,” the stocks how’s website stated.

