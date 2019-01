DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol says U.S. 285 is closed between Kenosha Pass and Fairplay due to a ground blizzard and zero visibility. Numerous accidents have been reported due to the poor conditions.

US285 closed from Fairplay to Kenosha Pass due to blowing snow, zero visibility, icy roads, and multiple crashes. Use alternate route. — CSP Canon City (@CSP_CanonCity) January 28, 2019

Wind gusts in the higher mountains and foothills will continue gusting between 50-75 mph into the evening. The National Weather Service has a high wind warning in effect for the area.

At this time there is no word on when the highway will reopen. Alternate routes are advised.