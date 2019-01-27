FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire in Frisco brought hundreds of Coloradans together in an annual tradition. Frisco residents have been piling up hundreds of real Christmas trees since the beginning of January for a big bonfire.

Town of Frisco employees tossed flares into the pile to set the trees ablaze. The crackling pines lit up smiling faces, warming bodies and spirits.

“I think it’s a great use of the Christmas trees. And it is fun,” said Nathan Kossoff, a Littleton resident.

Dubbed by the Town as the Spontaneous Combustion Bonfire, the event’s 15th anniversary attracted families from near and far.

“We honestly came up to see this. It just seemed like the best way to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors in Colorado, but not freeze our butts off because of a nice beautiful bonfire,” said Mairaed Gillooly, a Denver resident.

Nancy Gallagher comes to the bonfire every year from Dillon.

“How many Christmas trees are there? There’s 3,000 residents, I bet there are 3000 Christmas trees,” she said.

If the glowing flames were not enough to keep people warm from the freezing cold, the chili was. Proceeds from the grub benefited the Summit Nordic Ski Club.

“It provides a lot of opportunities for a lot of people. College scholarships are huge for everyone. And you get the opportunity to travel around the state and the country,” said Alex Morano, a 15-year-old club skier.

“It’s awesome,” said his mom Adele Morano. “Here in Summit County, we’re pretty tight knit. We want to all be together and we want to support the local kids.”