DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado state lawmakers will take up a bill that would ban criminal history questions on job applications this week. Supporters say nearly two million people in Colorado have a criminal record.

Many of them are automatically screened out of jobs if they check the box on an application that asks about criminal history.

The so-called “Ban The Box” bill still allows employers to run background checks and ask about an applicant’s criminal history in an interview.

It also includes exemptions for child care facilities, schools and banks.

“We know those that are formerly incarcerated, if they get jobs three times less likely to recidivate and go back to jail. This is a simple solution to a large problem,” said Rep. Leslie Herod, (D-8th District).

The bill has failed in previous years, but this year the bill has bi-partisan support and business groups are not opposing it.