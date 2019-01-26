ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (CBS4) – A hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico honored a man from Vail who died in an avalanche in Taos. Corey Borg, 22, was one of two men killed.

Borg was listed as an organ donor. Employees at UNM Hospital lined a hallway as his body was wheeled to the operating room to recover his organs.

They say it was their first ever organ donor walk of honor.

The New Mexico Donor Services says Borg donated five organs giving new life to four transplant patients. Fifty other people will benefit from his gift of tissue donation.

Borg was living in Vail where he went to school and worked.

Matthew Zonghetti just moved to Denver also died in the avalanche.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Borg’s family.