KIOWA, Colo. (CBS4) — Thousands a rural electricity customers were without power for several hours Friday night after a car crashed into a utility pole. Despite warnings that repairs may last until 9 a.m. Saturday, power was restored sometime in the early morning hours, according to a fire department spokesperson.

Kara Gerczynski of the Elizabeth Fire Department told CBS4 that 13,000 customers of Intermountain Rural Electric Association lost their electrical service at the time of the crash.

The accident and subsequent power outage occurred about 10 p.m. outside of Kiowa.

IREA immediately sent crews to the scene.

Elbert County government warned residents their power could be out for several hours.

Overnight temperatures in the Denver area were around freezing at the time power was restored to residents in Elbert County.

(credit: Elizabeth Fire Department)

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries, Gerczynski said.

(credit: Elizabeth Fire Department)

Details of the crash were not provided.

