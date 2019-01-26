KIOWA, Colo. (CBS4) — Thousands a rural electricity customers were without power for several hours Friday night after a car crashed into a utility pole. Despite warnings that repairs may last until 9 a.m. Saturday, power was restored sometime in the early morning hours, according to a fire department spokesperson.

Kara Gerczynski of the Elizabeth Fire Department told CBS4 that 13,000 customers of Intermountain Rural Electric Association lost their electrical service at the time of the crash.

The accident and subsequent power outage occurred about 10 p.m. outside of Kiowa.

IREA immediately sent crews to the scene.

Elbert County government warned residents their power could be out for several hours.

IREA power outage affecting Elbert, Douglas and Arapahoe counties. Repair crews are already addressing the damage which allegedly was caused by a traffic accident. Repairs are estimated to take… https://t.co/GOTI39U20y — Elbert County OEM (@ElbertCountyOEM) January 26, 2019

Overnight temperatures in the Denver area were around freezing at the time power was restored to residents in Elbert County.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries, Gerczynski said.

Details of the crash were not provided.