LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police identified the man accused of hitting a Colorado State Patrol trooper Friday evening. Jeffrey Huntley, 52, was arrested after authorities say he intentionally rammed the back of the trooper’s vehicle and made verbal threats toward him.

It happened near 6th Avenue and Simms Street when a witness flagged down the trooper about a truck which hit the guardrail under the overpass.

Jeffery Huntley (credit: CBS)

The trooper then turned on his emergency lights, and reversed down the right should toward the truck. That’s when officials say Huntley rear-ended the trooper on purpose. Both men got out of their vehicles, and they say Huntley was aggressive and made threats to the trooper.

The trooper used his Taser on Huntley and arrested him.

Huntley faces charges of attempted first degree assault on a police officer and reckless driving.

The trooper was seen by medical experts and was released from the hospital.

