DENVER (CBS4) – The Regional Transportation District (RTD) says the grand opening for the E, F and R extensions is now scheduled for May 17. The extension will add three more stations in Lone Tree along with 1,300 new parking spots.

Passengers will be able to board at RidgeGate Parkway, the Lone Tree City Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

The project, which took three years to complete, cost $233 million.

LINK: RTD’s E, F and R Line Extension Project