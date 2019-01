DENVER (CBS4) – Fort Collins is about to open a new exhibit at its The Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures. The exhibit will be dedicated to showcasing international folk art.

Gayle Warner the museum director joined CBS4’s Joel Hillan and Chris Spears to show them some pieces from the upcoming exhibit: “Who is Russia? An Historical Perspective.”

The exhibit opens Feb. 1 and runs until May 25.

LINK: Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures