DENVER (CBS4) – Expect more clouds than sunshine this weekend thanks to a strong jet stream passing through the Rockies. On the west side of the jet stream temperatures are relatively mild for late January. Meanwhile, it is very cold to the north and east of the jet.

We do anticipate pockets of strong and gusty wind with the close proximity of the jet stream this weekend, especially in the higher terrain and along the Colorado-Wyoming state line. Occasional snow showers are also possible in the mountains and on the far northeast plains.

A strong cold front will move down the east side of the Rockies sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning and it will bring a sharp change to the forecast. Right now we’re calling for a chance of light snow in Denver for the Monday morning commute.

This weather system should be like the last two that moved through the Front Range. It will have a quick shot of snow and gusty wind along with much colder temperatures. Highs will only be in the 20’s around eastern Colorado by Monday afternoon.