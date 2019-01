LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – The Can’d Aid Foundation in Longmont came together for children in Colorado. On Thursday, they donated instruments to Cole Middle School in Denver.

The students were treated to a performance by the rock band “Los Colones” before they got their new electric guitars, a jazz bass and a mini keyboard among other things like speaker and lighting cables.

Can’d Aid partnered with The Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom for the donation.