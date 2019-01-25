DENVER (CBS4) – From 80’s hair bands on stage to ice climbing in the high country, here are 4 fun things to do this weekend.

“Rock of Ages”

Are you ready to rock and roll?

The Broadway show “Rock of Ages” celebrates its tenth anniversary tour at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. It’s a quick visit to Denver. The show opens Friday and the Buell Theatre, and is only here for the weekend. The show highlights what made Hollywood the place to be back in the 1980s.

Tickets starts at $30.

Ouray Ice Festival

Ouray transforms into an ice-climbing mecca for beginners and professionals this weekend!

Today through Sunday, head to the Ouray Ice Festival to try out the latest tools and attend interactive climbing clinics for every skill level. It’s a free, all ages event.

Denver Winter Brew Fest

Got the winter blues? Cheer up with a pint of cold beer! The Denver Winter Brew Fest celebrates craft brews from Colorado and beyond. Listen to live music and enjoy local food at Denver’s Mile High Station today and tomorrow. Proceeds from the event benefit Swallow Hill Music.

Tickets start at $40.

National Western Stock Show

Dust off the boots, hats, and chaps! It’s the last weekend to check out the National Western Stock Show.

There’s still a long list of events to check out before the shows wraps up. Admission starts at $10 for adults and $3 for kids.