DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say violent crimes in the city are on the rise. While burglary and arsons fell between 2017 and 2018, other crimes involving drugs, illegal possession of weapons, car break-ins and domestic violence all went up.

Homicides were up 17 percent and aggravated assaults were up 16.9 percent. Gang violence and gun theft cases are also on the rise.

Denver Police Chief Paul M. Pazen said on Thursday his department is working to determine what’s causing the increases.

“We want to tackle this on multiple levels. It’s more than just going out and arresting the perpetrator and thinking that all of the violence is going to stop in the future,” Pazen said. “This is a multi-tiered approach to really get to those root causes.”

Pazen said 67 people were killed in the city in 60 murder cases 2018.

“We had five double homicides and one triple homicide that contributed greatly to that number,” he said.