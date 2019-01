LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado State Patrol trooper is recovering after being hit.

It happened Friday evening on 6th Avenue west of Simms. Currently, 6th is blocked before Kipling for the investigation.

@LakewoodPDCO is investigating an incident WB Highway 6 west of Simms where a Trooper was hit. Trooper was taken to hospital to be checked out. 1 lane is open while they investigate. pic.twitter.com/c4VbYRj0Sg — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) January 26, 2019

The trooper has since been released after an evaluation at the hospital.

Colorado State Patrol reminds drivers to slow down and if possible, move over for law enforcement on the side of the road.