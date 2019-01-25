DENVER (CBS4) – Travelers who were scheduled to fly on a Southwest Airlines flight from Denver to New York Friday morning were forced to make alternative plans after a ground stop was issued at LaGuardia Airport. The stoppage was due to air traffic controller staffing shortages and the federal government shutdown was considered to be the reason for the stoppage.

CBS News’ Kris van Cleave reported the staffing problems originated at the Air Route Traffic Control Centers in Washington and Jacksonville.

Due to staffing shortages at FAA air traffic control centers along the East Coast, there are major delays at LGA. Confirm your flight with your airline. [32] — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) January 25, 2019

Officials with Southwest said in a statement about the Denver International Airport flight to NY: “We did have one cancellation in Denver due to a ground delay program at LaGuardia.”

There were also some delays of other flights at DIA due to the stoppage.

On Friday afternoon President Donald Trump announced he’s backing a deal to reopen the government for a few weeks.