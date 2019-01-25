DENVER (CBS4)– Some believe if you want to talk and get kids to listen, speak a language they understand. That’s what led to a hip hop performance that was actually a history lesson.

Friday morning at DSST Cole Middle School, students typically look forward to the weekend but on this day, students were actually looking forward to more learning.

The 2018/1019 school year at Cole started off in a frightening way when there was a shooting in front of the school. That’s why the staff and the Lone Tree Arts Center invited a rapper to speak to the kids on Friday. He showed them through history that even in the face of tragedy they can be successful.

Shaun Boothe is that rapper. He is in Colorado performing his Unauthorized Biography show. He took time out of his tour to teach the students at Cole about history.

Associate school director of culture for the school, Kelsey Moore, says she knew the stories would resonate with her students.

“Our school community has undergone some significant challenges this year and our students often experience significant trauma in their community and they can relate to the biographies Shaun talks about,” said Moore.

By all accounts, the performance was a hit.

“I think it was a great show,” said student Ingrid Rojas.

“It was nice,” said student Nahom Leake.

The students say they really learned something from his performance.

“We learned about history and how we can achieve our goals by being outspoken,” said student Jamal Jayjay.

If you want to catch Shaun’s show he will be in Fort Collins performing Saturday Jan. 26.