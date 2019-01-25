  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    View All Programs

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic received a one-game suspension for leaving the bench during an altercation. Jokic will miss the contest Friday night against the Phoenix Suns, the league announced.

Nikola Jokic (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Serbian center stepped toward the court during Wednesday’s loss at Utah when teammate Mason Plumlee and Derrick Favors of the Jazz engaged in an altercation near the basket. The league ruled that Jokic’s “proximity to the altercation and aggressive manner created the potential for further escalation of the situation.”

Jokic leads the Nuggets in points (19.8), rebounds (10.3) and assists (7.7) this season.

Plumlee received a $25,000 fine for the incident that occurred late in the first quarter and Favors was fined $15,000.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s