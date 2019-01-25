DENVER (CBS4)– The GrowHaus gives people in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood of Denver access to healthy, affordable food. The nonprofit hosted a celebration for the area’s youngest eco-friendly neighbors and Colorado’s First Gentleman on Friday.

Econiños is a collaboration between Mister G, Moms Clean Air Force, and Green Latinos. It celebrates young people finding solutions for ecological challenges in their communities. Econiños aims to make this world a sustainable one.

“The idea is to really bring people together, so that children can work to find solutions in the challenges we face around climate change,” said Christine Berg of Moms Clean Air Force.

Colorado’s First Gentleman Marlon Reis also came along for a tour of the GrowHaus.

Reis and Gov. Jared Polis have two young children together. The vegan and animal rights activist says it’s important we put kids in touch with the food they eat.

“We have issues in America right now that relate to food waste and walking down grocery aisles and not recognizing where the food comes from. Not even asking the question. To me [Econiños] is very inspiring,” said Reis.

