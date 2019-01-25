  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Carol Baker, Greeley, Randy Baker

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A 65-year-old northern Colorado woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for playing a role in her brother’s murder. Carol Baker, of Greeley, was sentenced Friday for the August 2017 death of 59-year-old Randy Baker.

She previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
Prosecutors say she facilitated a deal between her son and her sister-in-law to kill Baker.

Kelly Lynn Baker (L) and Carol Lyn Baker (credit: Weld County Sheriff’s Office)

Carol Baker’s son, 38-year-old Kelly Raisley, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and is serving a life sentence for agreeing to kill his uncle in exchange for $10,000 to $13,000 and a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Randy Baker’s wife, Kelly Baker, faces trial in May for first-degree murder.

The victim had $123,000 worth of life insurance policies, and his wife was the beneficiary.

