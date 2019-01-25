Last week CBS and the Recording Academy announced the first wave of performers for the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards broadcasting this February, only on CBS. The second set of artists to grace the GRAMMYs stage has now been released and includes the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile and H.E.R.

This year’s show will feature the first ever GRAMMY performance by singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile and the americana singer is also up for six awards including “Album Of The Year” and “Song Of The Year.” Singer H.E.R., aka Gabriella Wilson, will also look to take home her first GRAMMY award after being nominated for a number of awards including “Best R&B Song” and “Best R&B Album.”

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards will feature Alicia Keys as host and airs live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles California on Sunday, February 10th (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT). Check your local listings for more information.