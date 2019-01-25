By Justin Adams
DENVER (CBS4) – Two Colorado basketball stars will get to showcase their talent amongst the best players in the country. Francesca Belibi from Regis High School and Ashten Prechtel from Discovery Canyon High School will play in the 42nd Annual McDonalds All American Game.
The game is the premiere All Star game for high school basketball players.
Belibi, a 6-foot-1 senior forward, average 22.6 points a game with 12.8 rebounds. She’s led the Regis Raiders to a 15-2 record and the 5A top ranking in the state, according to CHSAAnow.com. Belibi gained national attention for her in-game dunks.
Prechtel also dominates from the painted area. The 6-foot-5 senior center averages 21.9 points and 16.7 rebounds a game.
Both athletes will play their college ball at Stanford University.
The McDonald’s All American Girls Game will play on March 28 at 3 p.m. from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.