GLEN HAVEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Residents in Glen Haven say they’re heartbroken and disgusted about the poaching death of a mild-mannered bull elk that was a regular visitor in the community. The elk known as “Glen” was described as the “resident patriarch.”

“He would visit all the neighbors in our area and even bonded with the neighbor’s dog,” resident Marsha Hobert told CBS4.

Hobert captured pictures of Glen stretching and settling down for a nap in the grass outside her house earlier this month.

The bull elk was shot illegally and some of the remains were left near a road in southern Larimer County. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said they believe it is the elk known as Glen.

News of the crime spread quickly through the small community located just outside Estes Park.

“So sad for all of you who got to see Glen on an almost daily basis. I hope they have the names of the people who did this. I’m sure no one in the area would give permission for hunters on their land. Makes me sad,” Diane Wyatt wrote on Facebook. “I hope they learn that the people of Glen Haven loved our Glen.”

“My heart is broken. I absolutely loved seeing the photos everyone in the Glen posted of him. He was an inspiration and instilled such happiness in everyone he visited,” Laurie Button wrote.

“I’m sorry to hear this,” Karin Hendersin commented. “He was the Glen’s resident patriarch for a long time.”

“It is so tragic when humans take advantage of an old wild animal that is so comfortable in human surroundings,” Donabeth Downey wrote.

“Horrible to do this to such a gentle, majestic creature,” Marcella Bicknell commented.

Elk hunting is only permitted in mid-January in Colorado on private land and at this time of year only elk females (cows) are allowed to be hunted. The bull elk in this case was killed in the evening on Jan. 13.

Wildlife officials are asking the public for help finding the poacher or poachers and are even offering a reward.

People who have information that might be helpful are asked to contact CPW Wildlife Officer Chase Rylands at 970-652-0595. Anonymous tips can be shared in one of several ways:

– By calling Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648

– By dialing #OGT from a Verizon cellphone

– By emailing game.thief@state.co.us