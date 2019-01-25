DENVER (AP) – Denver Public Schools is apologizing for saying that teachers working on visas would be reported to the federal government if they went on strike. The Denver Post reports that a letter sent by a district human resources employee to a school said that teachers on H or J visas who strike would be reported to immigration and State Department officials.

After the letter was publicized by the Colorado People’s Alliance, the school district issued an apology and a correction Thursday.

The district says it has to notify the U.S. Department of Labor if there is a strike but it doesn’t notify the government of the individuals who participate in a strike.

Unionized Denver teacher have overwhelmingly voted to strike but a walkout is on hold as the state considers whether to intervene.

