COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is rebuilding following a devastating hail storm that struck Southern Colorado in August 2018. The hail storm caused extensive damage to the zoo, sent people to the hospital and resulted in the deaths of several animals.

Broken and boarded up skylights, battered roofs, and destroyed cars were just some of the damage left behind the storm that brought baseball-sized hail to the region.

The storm damaged nearly every roof at the zoo. Construction crews are expected to work through the summer and even into the fall on repairs.

“We had about 100 roofs in the zoo. Every single one of them is damaged to the point where it needs to be replaced. We have a lot of skylights, letting in natural light for the zoo. We got an initial estimate back of $3.3 million just for the skylights,” said Cheyenne Mountain Zoo President and CEO Bob Chastain.

The zoo says the crews are building better protection for structures and animals for future storms.