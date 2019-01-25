BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s a sweet reunion for Brighton firefighter who returned home early after serving overseas for more than 10 months. Owen Mckeough has been working as a firefighter and paramedic for the Brighton Fire Rescue District since 2015.

He is also in the Army Reserves out of Denver with the 396th Military Police Detachment. For his third deployment, he was called to Romania in March 2018, working as military police and supervising military police patrol.

The only communication he has had with family has been through Skype.

“They’ve grown quite a bit and I haven’t gotten to see it.” Mckeough said of his three children.

Mckeough says his wife has been the rock of their family, caring for all three children alone; a 10-year-old boy, a 6-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl.

When he left in March, his youngest couldn’t quite talk. Over the last few months she’s grown to talk pretty much non-stop. Those moments are hard for Mckeough to watch through a computer screen.

“You get to see it through video but it’s different in person and they act different because they only get to see me on Skype versus all day.”

When Mckeough found out he was coming home early, he leaned on his firefighter family to help him come up with the ultimate surprise.

“I’m going to have the bunker jacket, the pants on, I’m going to have the mask on so that’s why they won’t be able to really see me…” Mckeough said pointing to the gear on the floor of the fire station.

The firefighters decided to put on a fake drill so when the kids came to visit, everything seemed normal. His wife was in on the production.

While Mckeough was gone, the firefighters hosted dinners for his family. That’s the reason his kids thought they were visiting Friday.

As his family arrived at Brighton Fire Station 52, the drill began. It was a race to see who could put their gear on the fastest. The idea was to let Mckeough win so the kids could take a picture with the winning firefighter.

Mckeough was worried his youngest would be scared. As he took off his mask, the reaction was total shock and much to his surprise and delight, his youngest was the first to come running.

“This one came running pretty quick and I don’t think she’s going to let go either,” he said while holding his daughter.

Mckeough has no big plans for the weekend. He says he’s just looking forward to soaking up the simple things.

“Just to sleep in in the morning and listen to the kids running around.”

Mckeough has been in the military for 18 years. This is his third deployment.