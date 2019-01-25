DENVER (CBS4) — A Minnesota man was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for sending threatening messages to students across the country, including four in Colorado.

U.S. District Court Judge Christine Arguello sentenced Eric Ronald Bolduan of Rochester, Minnesota, to 171 months in a federal facility Thursday.

According to the case details from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Denver, a female student from the University of Colorado received emails and text messages from Bolduan. His use of an “anonymizer,” however, prevented her from identifying him by name or tracing the origination of his messages.

Bolduan threatened to kill the CU student and her sister. He sent messages stating his intent to spend his free time “hunting you,” and later wrote, “I will find you and watch you – sticking to the shadows, learning your patterns. When the time is right I will strike…”

He also posted pictures of the victim’s face on pornography websites while listing her actual contact information.

“The victims in this case experienced real and profound suffering because of the acts of this defendant,” said United States Attorney Jason Dunn. “It’s possible that more young women have been victimized but just haven’t been able to identify their assailant. We encourage anyone who has experienced this kind of threat to call the FBI.”

A specific number of victims was not released, but CBS4 was told Bolduans victims nationwide were of high school and university age.

Bolduan was immediately placed in the custody of U.S. Marshals after the sentencing. When he is released, he will have to register as a sex offender.