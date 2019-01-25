DENVER (CBS4) – If you and your buds are looking for a laugh, but want something different than a typical comedy club, try hitting up an improv show. These shows are fun for all, as the audience is part of the show. Always fun and never predictable, an improv comedy show makes for a memorable night out. The Mile High city is full of talented people, and there are several shows throughout the city. Check them out and take your pick.

Denver Improv Comedy Theater

8246 E 49th Ave

Denver, CO 80238

(303) 307-1777

www.denver.improv.com

This theater hosts top acts in comedy and improv and always has a stellar line-up. The comedy club doubles as a pub and their menu is available for order throughout the whole show. The theater allows for a dress code ranging from t-shirt and jeans all the way up to black tie. This season’s schedule lists Cedric the Entertainer, Deon Cole, Chris Porter, and Sheryl Underwood. Be sure to get there early as seats are first come, first served and doors close 20 mins after the show starts.

Voodoo Comedy Playhouse

1260 22nd St.

Denver, CO 80205

(303) 578-0079

www.voodoocomedy.com

Voodoo Comedy Playhouse has a variety of shows and events, including stand-up, open mic and improv. The club hosts several different improv shows from the traditional troupe style show and also offers classes for those wanting to get into improv. The theater hosts several shows each night, and tickets are very affordable, so you can come for one show and check out some of the others. Located in the Ballpark neighborhood, it’s also a great place to kick off a night out.

Bovine Metropolis Theater

1527 Champa St.

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 758-4722

www.bovinemetropolis.com

For 14 years, the performers at the Bovine Metropolis Theater have showcased their sharp tongues and quick thinking in one of the most fun and unpredictable shows in the city. With shows most nights of the week, this theater makes for an affordable night out that will pack a laugh. On Fridays and Saturdays through February, the club will be “On The Spot” in which local performers can perform improv in the style of iconic improv show “Whose Line Is It Anyway”. The Bovine Metropolis Theater is easily accessible in the heart of the theater district, so there is plenty to do after the show as well.

Bug Theatre

3654 Navajo St.

Denver, CO 80211

(303) 477-5977

www.bugtheatre.org

This intimate theater in the North Highlands offers some fantastic comedy and improv. The theater hosts a weekly comedy event in which patrons are asked to text during the show and the comics slip some of the texts into the act. With a mix of traditional stand up, improv and plays, there is always something going on at the Bug Theater. It is also known for its selection of craft beer from Breckenridge Brewery but the Bug Theater only accepts cash so make sure and hit up the ATM before you get there.

Lannie’s Clocktower Cabaret

1601 Arapahoe St.

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 293-0075

www.lannies.com

Located under the iconic clock tower on 16th Street, Lannie’s is a Denver institution. The cabaret is one of the most popular shows in the city and there are many other events throughout the week. Most of Denver’s top troupes make their way through Lannie’s, including Rodents of Unusual Size and Intentionally Left Blank, among others. Lannie’s is also a fun place to watch comedy, as it’s a cabaret environment rather than a stand up show, so you get the fun of watching the performers play off of each other, and there is never a dull moment.

The original version of this article appeared on CBSDenver.com in 2014 and was written by Alaina Brandenburger at Examiner.