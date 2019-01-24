LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Items inside White Fence Farm were on display Thursday before an online auction, with everything on property, goes live. For sale, all memorabilia, equipment, even plates and silverware from the restaurant that was open for 45 years before closing last year.

“We’ve been coming here my whole life,” said Rachael Stickel, a longtime customer of the restaurant. “Our family comes here every year since my kids were little to have my family’s birthday party.”

Stickel came to the restaurant as a child and kept returning as an adult, eventually bringing her own children. She toured the property one last time, one of three generations visiting for the day and scoping out items available in the auction.

She visited the business in July 2018 for the last time, only months later the owners announced it would be closing the restaurant. Each generation had their own memories over the years.

“Being together as a family in an environment that is warm and welcoming,” she said. “We’re absolutely devastated because this is definitely in all of our hearts and we will definitely miss it.”

Dickensheet & Associates is overseeing the auction that happens online on Friday. Items include farm vehicles, artwork and signs, chairs and tables, even cash registers. Unique items include bronze figurines, Denver Broncos gear, and mounted animals with voice recordings.

“I’m surprised they’re selling everything, down to the silverware,” said Stickel.

Her family not only wants items to keep as souvenirs, they are looking for items their church can use and a future summer camp they are opening will need in Colorado Springs.

“It will be very missed, it’s a huge part of this community,” she said. “It was nice to walk the halls one last time.”

LINK: White Fence Farm Auction