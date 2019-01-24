DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Zoo released sped-up video of a Komodo dragon hatching. Four Komodo dragons hatched at the zoo in December and are now making their public debut.

“BIG NEWS! We have four new reasons to stop by Tropical Discovery on your next visit—a quartet of Komodo dragons that hatched in early December and are now visible in the nursery near the main Komodo dragon exhibit.”

The zoo says the lizards are only 18 inches long right now — but they could reach up to 10 feet and 175 pounds when they’re adults. Komodo dragons are the largest lizard in the world and can live for more than 50 years.

Back in July, three other young komodo dragons made their public debut.

Ryu, Bai and Saphira came to Denver Zoo from Fort Worth Zoo back in April as part of the Species Survival Program, a coordinated effort between institutions accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to ensure the survival and genetic diversity of select species, and to enhance conservation of those species in the wild. They live on only five islands in southeastern Indonesia.