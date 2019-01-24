DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of teachers and parents rallied outside the Denver Public Schools offices on Thursday afternoon. They carried signs and chanted, “What do we want? Fair pay. When do we want it? Now!”

The Denver Public Schools teachers strike is on hold after the school district on Wednesday asked the state of Colorado to intervene. That action gives the Denver Classroom Teachers Association 10 days to respond and then another 14 days for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment to decide if it will get involved.

Disgruntled teachers and parents took their message to the streets, even though they’re still on the job.

Copter4 flew over the protest where dozens of people, some of them children, rallied and carried signs outside DPS headquarters where a school board meeting was underway.

Some teachers are hoping for a compromise soon.

“Everyone is really stressed out about walking out. It’s a hard thing to do. We understand our students are there, we’re doing all we can to make sure that this doesn’t happen, and to make sure that our kids are taken care of if we do have to walk out,” said 1st grade teacher Chris Christoff.