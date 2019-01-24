SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Angry James Brewery will celebrate their first year in business on Saturday. As part of the celebration, the brewery will help give back to local search and rescue volunteers.

A.J. Brinkerhoff and his wife opened Angry James Brewery in Silverthorne. They have tried to give back to local nonprofits all year long, but this Saturday promises to be one of their biggest events yet.

The gear used to save lives in the rugged great outdoors around Summit County is purchased with donations. It takes a lot of help from an entire community working together to keep the Summit County Rescue Group going strong.

“We live on donations, this is really important to us,” Summit County Rescue Group spokesman Charles Pitman told CBS4’s Matt Kroschel on Thursday.

Pitman says every dollar donated helps them keep up with the ever-increasing calls for assistance.

“This past year we had by far the busiest season ever,” Pitman explained.

Angry James Brewery owners came up with the idea to help celebrate their one year anniversary by also helping raise funds for the rescue group. This year they’ll be selling raffle tickets for concert tickets and tickets to the brewery’s birthday celebration.

“We have a lot of really good nonprofit organizations up here,” Brinkerhoff said.

The plan for Saturday is to fill the brewery and in doing so, help refill the bank accounts at Summit County Rescue Group.

“I always hear stories of them going out in the middle the night, in the snow, rescuing people and all of their gear, all of their packs, all of their snowmobiles… everything that they have to work with is from donations. So, I thought this would be a really fun way to raise some money for them and drink some beer,” Brinkerhoff added.

A community coming together around beer and friendship to help out a worthy cause.

