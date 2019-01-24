Progressive Insurance is planning a big aggressive hiring push this year and Southern Colorado will benefit. The insurance company wants to hire 10,000 people this year, including 1,100 in Olympic City, USA.

According to Progressive Insurance, positions in Colorado Springs will include customer service, sales and IT.

“This is the largest hiring forecast in Progressive’s history,” said Progressive Insurance Chief Human Resources Officer, Lori Niederst in a statement. “We are excited to add hardworking talent to our team who are interested in a career with Progressive. For decades, we’ve been developing people who started in jobs like these into successful business athletes who rise to our leadership ranks. In fact, our CEO started as a claims rep and I joined Progressive as an analyst.”

