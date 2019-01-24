DENVER (CBS4)– Health professionals gathered in Denver on Thursday to focus on fighting opioid addiction. In particular, they are looking at a new program being used in the emergency department at St. Anthony North.

The goal is to make sure addicts who come to the emergency department get continuing treatment.

“Contacting the treatment center, making a formal referral and then checking in with the patient the next day. ‘Did you make it?’ If not, ‘What happened? What were the barriers and how can we support you?'” said St. Anthony North spokeswoman Amber Quartier.

So far the program has been successful at getting addicts in treatment programs for 30 days and longer.