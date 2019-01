ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators are looking for a missing boy and asking anyone who sees him to call 911. Steven Gibson, 12, was last seen near East Quincy Avenue and South Himalaya Street.

Gibson is 5-foot-3 and weights 100 pounds. Investigators don’t know what he was wearing.

MISSING CHILD: 12-year old Steven Gibson, 5’3”, 100 lbs., unknown clothing. Last seen near E. Quincy Ave. & S. Himalaya St. PLEASE CALL 911 IF SEEN. pic.twitter.com/jtAhMM1sfN — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) January 24, 2019

Gibson was last seen Wednesday night and officials with the sheriff’s office said they are concerned because of the sub-freezing temperatures.