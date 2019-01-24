  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (AP) — Majority Democrats on a Colorado House committee have rejected three bills favored by gun-rights activists. One, sponsored by GOP House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, would have allowed concealed carry permit holders to bring guns on school grounds.

Neville argued Thursday the measure could better protect students from threats.
A bill by GOP Reps. Lori Saine and Stephen Humphrey would have repealed ammunition magazine limits.

Lawmakers in 2013 limited magazines to 15 rounds after the 2012 Aurora theater shooting.

A bill by GOP Rep. Shane Sandridge would have increased legal protections for business owners and employees who use deadly force against intruders they fear could harm them.
Colorado law extends similar protections to residents of a home.

The House State, Veterans, and Military Affairs Committee rejected the bills on party-line votes.

