DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Public Schools teachers strike is on hold after the school district on Wednesday asked the state of Colorado to intervene. That action gives the Denver Classroom Teachers Association 10 days to respond and then another 14 days for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment to decide if it will get involved.

That response from the DCTA could come anytime.

In the meantime, the district is still planning for the possibility and searching for substitute teachers to fill spots. The first of several planned Denver Public Schools job fairs took place on Wednesday.

DPS spokesman Will Jones says it is not an ideal situation for anyone.

“While we are still working as hard as we can to come to an agreement with the teachers union, our kids still need people in the classrooms,” Jones said.

In an effort to get qualified substitutes ready to step in if staff steps onto the picket line, they are increasing guest teacher pay to $212 to $250 a day, waiving fees and expediting the hiring process.

The following will be the locations and hours of the other DPS hiring events:

NE Bus Terminal, 4937 Dallas St., Denver, 80238; Thursday and Friday, Jan. 24 and 25, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hilltop Bus Terminal, 2901 W 7th St., Denver, 80204; Thursday and Friday, Jan. 24 and 25, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.