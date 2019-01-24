DENVER (CBS4) — It’s the first ever retrospective of the House of Dior in the United States. It took two years to put together “Dior: From Paris to the World.” Now the Denver Art Museum is giving visitors an additional two weeks to enjoy it.

“‘Dior: From Paris to the World’ will be extended by two weeks!” the museum announced on Facebook Thursday. “Get wrapped up in the history and couture elegance of one of the most iconic fashion houses in the world right here in Denver.”

The exhibit includes more than 200 dresses and spans 70 years of forward thinking in the fashion world. There are 15 sections, some are chronological and some are thematic. The exhibit moves from Dior himself through the seven artistic directors who followed him, each with their own vision of Dior’s style.

LINK: Dior: From Parish to the World

Dior was also revolutionary in his quest to make fashion global. He was the first to market and sell his designs around the world, and to allow the fashion of the world to influence his designs.

It’s an important exhibit for the Denver Art Museum because it was completely designed and curated by the museum. This is not a traveling show that is stopping Denver, the museum is the only place you can see this collection.

The exhibition will now close on Sunday, March 17.